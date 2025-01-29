FOGGY & SOGGY: Wednesday will bring more rain, warmer temps, and gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
Aside from dense fog, Wednesday brings the return of scattered showers to the forecast. Expect 'disrespectful winds' to gust as high as 40 mph through the afternoon and into the evening. The wind will make for more patchy fog Thursday morning, but there may also be some rain to contend with for the morning commute. Expect generous rainfall both Wednesday afternoon and Thursday midday. Scattered showers and cloudy skies will begin to clear out on Thursday evening with partial sunshine just before sunset. With more sunshine, the weekend forecast looks warm, sunny, and dry!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy, rainy, and gusty
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph
Tonight: Overcast and foggy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers, partly sunny by afternoon
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!