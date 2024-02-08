Watch Now
Foggy nights and mornings through Saturday; scattered showers Saturday but looking better for Sunday

A disturbance gliding through the Southern Plains will bring scattered showers to the Coastal Bend on Saturday, but a trailing cold front Sunday will have little dynamics to generate rainfall.
The USS Lexington engulfed with sea fog - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Chrystal Sebring
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Chrystal Sebring<br/>
Sea fog will spread inland overnight and through early Saturday.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 15:34:58-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late night and morning fog will become widespread tonight and again Friday night, with scattered showers dotting the region Saturday and only stray showers for your Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Above normal temperatures and breezy to windy onshore flow will accompany late night and early morning sea fog tonight and Friday night
  • A vigorous upper-level disturbance will bring scattered showers for your Saturday
  • A cold front Sunday afternoon will produce only stray showers, with cool and dry air following early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and mild with overnight sea fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South wind 8 to 12 mph

Friday :
Mostly cloudy and breezy with morning fog
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South wind 12 to 23 mph

Saturday:
Cloudy, warm and breezy with morning fog and scattered daytime showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 18 mph

Outdoor conditions for Super Bowl activities are looking more favorable, with windy conditions with only stray showers.

