Foggy night ahead as humidity returns to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fog expected overnight
- Rain chances increase through Friday
Tonight will be a foggy, air-you-can-wear evening. Expect fog to move in around midnight and linger through the Tuesday morning commute.
Humidity will be the star of the forecast for the first half of the week. Temperatures will remain warmer than usual each afternoon. Continued southeast winds will help keep humidity and therefore moisture plentiful across the Coastal Bend. All of this will provide enough water in the air for increasing clouds and eventually rain in our forecast. Right now, rain should return Wednesday evening and last through early Friday. Thursday will offer the most rain, with totals across our neighborhoods in the range of 1-2 inches. While this rain is much appreciated, we need continuous events like this to help our lake levels rebound. A one-and-done rain event is not enough to solve our problems, unfortunately— but this is a good start!!!
<="" img="">
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Humid and foggy
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!