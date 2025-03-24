Foggy night ahead as humidity returns to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Fog expected overnight

Rain chances increase through Friday

Tonight will be a foggy, air-you-can-wear evening. Expect fog to move in around midnight and linger through the Tuesday morning commute.

Humidity will be the star of the forecast for the first half of the week. Temperatures will remain warmer than usual each afternoon. Continued southeast winds will help keep humidity and therefore moisture plentiful across the Coastal Bend. All of this will provide enough water in the air for increasing clouds and eventually rain in our forecast. Right now, rain should return Wednesday evening and last through early Friday. Thursday will offer the most rain, with totals across our neighborhoods in the range of 1-2 inches. While this rain is much appreciated, we need continuous events like this to help our lake levels rebound. A one-and-done rain event is not enough to solve our problems, unfortunately— but this is a good start!!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Humid and foggy

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

