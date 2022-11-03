Foggy morning with more sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM. Visibilities are less than one-quarter mile in many spots across the Coastal Bend. Use caution when hitting the roadways this morning! Visibility should begin to improve as we head past sunrise.

Today, expect to see more sunshine despite a mix of sun and clouds.

Onshore winds, southeast at 15-25 mph will continue to increase our humidity area wide. As our high temperatures creep back to the low to mid-80s, it will feel a few degrees warmer this afternoon.

Friday brings a potential for severe weather and showers develop ahead of our next cold front. Timing for storms is generally late Friday afternoon through midnight. Some storms have the potential to become severe, bringing strong winds and hail. Have multiple ways receive weather alerts.

Once the front arrives during the wee hours of Saturday morning, cooler dry air will begin to settle into the Coastal Bend. Breezy conditions with winds up to 25 mph will persist through much of the day Saturday. Our afternoon high temperatures will be about ten degrees lower, feeling pleasant with lower humidity. Rain chances will increase as we begin next week.

Have a wonderful Friday Jr.!

