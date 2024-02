CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Warm temperatures this afternoon

Stronger breeze today

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A few clouds, but sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10to 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: S 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph

