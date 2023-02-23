Foggy morning, mostly cloudy and warm this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Please be careful while commuting this morning. Dense fog is blanketing the Coastal Bend this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m.

Once again, our temperatures are warm and will translate to another afternoon with above-average high temps. I don't think we'll be quite as hot as Wednesday afternoon, but we'll still be hanging out in the upper 80s. Winds will be from the south-southeast from 10-15 MPH. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as moisture looms this afternoon. Humid conditions will remain in the forecast throughout the weekend. There is a high risk of rip currents along our area beaches!

On Monday, a cold front arrives to bring drier and the slightest of cool-downs. Temps will still be above-average, but humidity will make warm temps feel more comfortable. The front will make for windy conditions in our area. The warm-stretch looks to stay in our forecast for the next 10 day, while dry conditions remain just as long. Our rainfall deficit is now approaching 1.5" below average.

Have a great day!