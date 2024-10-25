FOGGY FRIDAY: Warm and humid start to the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! If you haven't made any weekend plans yet, be sure to get outside and enjoy this forecast. We have some ideas here.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

WASH, RINSE, REPEAT. That's our forecast into next week. Foggy mornings and sunny afternoons that feel more like summer on account of highs in the upper 80s and 'feels like' temps in the lower 90s. It's best to wear SPF 30+ sunscreen and a hat if you plan to spend much time outdoors. Quiet, clear nights will allow temps to fall to the 60s (70s for coastal neighborhoods) and that means spooky, foggy mornings will stick around.

I'm still tracking rain chances next week. Plan for at least isolated showers next Wednesday and Halloween. It's still to early to know the to impact to those trick-or-treat plans. I'll keep an eye on it!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM fog dissipates, sunny and humid!

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy dense fog

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Thursday: A few clouds, humid and warm

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!