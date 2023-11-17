Foggy Fri-yay Forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

This morning's fog is especially dense for those inland, west of Highway 77. Please be careful this morning! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

This afternoon will bring more sunshine and a warm-up. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. In fact, the weeknd will be just as beautiful with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday will be the warmest day, reaching the middle 80s— all before our next cold front arrives Monday evening. The front will offer very little in the way of rain, but bring fantastic weather to our forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!