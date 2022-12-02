Foggy, cloudy, and warmer on this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today, but we'll have peaks of sunshine later today as we near sunset. Fog returns overnight tonight and lingers into Saturday morning. Be prepared to delay plans early Saturday morning. Tomorrow evening, a weak cold front arrives. Aside from a few very light showers and a change in wind direction, I'm not expecting much change in our weather from Friday to Saturday. Temperatures will stay locked in the 70s this weekend.

On Monday, temperatures will fly to near 80ºF and stay there for most next week. Humidity remains high into next week, but expect more sunshine and very little in the way of rain.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!