Fog Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI — We are waking up to some rather foggy conditions across most of the Coastal Bend this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through 9 am. People should use extreme caution when heading out onto the roadways the next few hours. The forecast does call for increasing sunshine in the afternoon with light winds out of the southeast. Look for a daytime high around 83 degrees. Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Expect an overnight low around 68 degrees. Temperatures will be warming up as we head into the holiday weekend. We can expect a daytime high around 87 degrees on New Year's Day. However, a very strong cold front is going to roll in Saturday night. This will bring us some of the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s Monday morning as many people are heading back to work and school.

