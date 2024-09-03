Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are getting plenty of rain in Corpus Christi throughout the day and into Wednesday. With the amount of rainfall projected within a short span of time, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Coastal Bend, Victoria Crossroads, and the Brush Country; all counties except Live Oak, Bee, and Goliad. We are expecting to see between 2 and 4 inches of rain within the next couple of days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our coastal communities are expecting to see upward of near 5 inches of rain through Thursday. Low pressure continues to dominate Southeast Texas, leading to some localized flooding. Be mindful while out driving on the roads, as quick and heavy downpours can cause puddling on the highways, and low-lying roads.

If you have yet to see rain in your neighborhood, there's still plenty of opportunity to see rain between today and Thursday. This wet weather pattern is one we would typically see around this time of year. This weekend, we are expecting to dry out and return to sunshine.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday—stay dry!