Flood watch in effect through Sunday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We have been seeing a nice amount of tropical moisture in the area, putting us in a Flood Watch Advisory until Sunday evening, 7 p.m. As showers and thunderstorms dry out, warmer weather returns by Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Tropical moisture continues to spread throughout the area
- Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Sunday evening
- Sunshine returns Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 88°F
Winds: SE 6-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Flood Watch expires
Temperature: Low 82°F
Winds: SSE 11-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 89°F
Winds: SSE 11-15 mph
Have a great rest of your weekend!