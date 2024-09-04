FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain, flood threat continue across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Please stay weather aware!! Heavy rainfall brings the risk of flooding for most of the Coastal Bend. Don't drive through flooded roadways, please.

Flood alerts are currently in effect:

A Flash Flood Warning in effect for San Patricio, Aransas, and Nueces County until 8:45 a.m.

A Flood Watch remains in effect across much of the Coastal Bend until 7 p.m. tonight

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heavy tropical downpours continue across the Coastal Bend. Storms have dropped more than two inches of rain at a number of reporting stations since midnight. Flash flooding is possible if storms repeated happen over a particular neighborhood, which has been the case in our coastal neighborhoods.

Please stay weather aware and share what you're seeing in your neighborhood with KRIS 6 News. We relay your reports to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi Office. You can share your reports on Facebook in the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group.

Rain will remain in the forecast through the end of the week, though conditions should rapidly improve on Friday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Heavy downpours expected

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers & storms

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Overcast and still soggy

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Stay safe and dry!