FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain, flood threat continue across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Please stay weather aware!! Heavy rainfall brings the risk of flooding for most of the Coastal Bend. Don't drive through flooded roadways, please.
Flood alerts are currently in effect:
- A Flash Flood Warning in effect for San Patricio, Aransas, and Nueces County until 8:45 a.m.
- A Flood Watch remains in effect across much of the Coastal Bend until 7 p.m. tonight
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heavy tropical downpours continue across the Coastal Bend. Storms have dropped more than two inches of rain at a number of reporting stations since midnight. Flash flooding is possible if storms repeated happen over a particular neighborhood, which has been the case in our coastal neighborhoods.
Please stay weather aware and share what you're seeing in your neighborhood with KRIS 6 News. We relay your reports to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi Office. You can share your reports on Facebook in the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group.
Rain will remain in the forecast through the end of the week, though conditions should rapidly improve on Friday!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Heavy downpours expected
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Isolated showers & storms
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Thursday: Overcast and still soggy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Stay safe and dry!