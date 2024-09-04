FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED: Showers and some heavy downpours continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Flood Watch in effect for Refugio, San Patricio, Aransas, Nueces, and Kleberg counties until Thursday at 1p.m.
Tropical moisture and a stalling frontal boundary continues to keep us locked in with daily soggy conditions but rain chances will begin to diminish by the end of the week. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast tonight and tomorrow so don't put that umbrella away just yet.
Our first cold front of the season will begin moving through our area on
Friday and that will usher in dry air pushing out all of this moisture and restore our temperatures closer to normal.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated showers & storms
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy and still soggy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Thursday Soppy conditions
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Have good evening and stay safe!