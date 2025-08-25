Flip-flop forecast this week?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slight rain chances are in the forecast today through the midweek due to increasing moisture and an approaching frontal boundary. After the mid-week, rain chances will slim down heading into the end of the work week, before rain chances improve again for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain seaonable all week in the low to mid 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with possible stray showers

Temperture: High 94ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and slight chance for t-showers

Temperture: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunshine with better rain chances

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day!