Flash Flood Watch through 7 pm; areas of rain to persist this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong upper level low pressure area brought a variety of dangerous weather features over Texas the past couple of days, and its wrath persisted on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall induced flash flooding from the Edwards Plateau into the Coastal Bend. Rain ends this evening, but more is expected for your Tuesday. Cumulative rainfall totals have exceeded 6 inches in portions of the Coastal Bend the past 48 hours, and heavy rainfall also fell across vital headwater areas for the Frio and Nueces Rivers. That will raise critical water levels in Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi.

After fair skies Sunday through Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with a cold front on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be rain-free with near normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s and 70s.