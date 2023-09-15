First September rains arriving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy 'Little Friday'!

Aside from a few showers around the area, Thursday has been very, very hot! Corpus Christi broke another record high temperature, reaching 101ºF (previous record 98ºF in 1965). From here on into the weekend, temperatures will finally head down to the lower 90s by the weekend. This is in response to clouds and storms caused by a weak cold front moving through the region.

While some showers linger overnight into early morning, Friday will still bring a mix of sun and clouds. This in turn will ripen the atmosphere for scattered showers and storms. Expect one round or rain during the early afternoon, and another larger round of storms after sunset. The most generous rainfall accumulations look to happen on Saturday with multiple rounds of showers. Skies clear our in large part by Sunday night in Monday.

Be sure to keep up on the forecast as the position and timing of this pesky front will affect the timing and intesity of our rain. I'm still expecting the most rainfall in our northern and coastal communities.

Have a great night!