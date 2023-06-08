First heat wave of 2023 begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Thursday morning!

Aside from a storm brushing by our southwestern communities, it's another tranquil morning here in the Coastal Bend. Clouds from those nearby storms will take a few hours to clear, helping to keep our temperatures a bit more tame today. Still, once the clouds move out of our area, the heat will be on! Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s across the region.

This is the beginning of the first heat wave of 2023. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through most of next week. With oppressive humidity in place, it will feel as hot as 112ºF. Expect heat advisories to be issued in the coming days. Be sure to check on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Have a terrific Thursday!