First front of the season to bring rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's another quiet start with warm temps and calm winds. The heat kicks in again this morning as temps reach the low 90s by lunchtime and lower 100s by the mid-afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for our coastal counties from Kleberg County northward.

A weak front will wiggle its way north and south of the Coastal Bend over the next couple of days. This will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the rain, but downpours should be plentiful where they happen. Along our beaches, expect swells to become larger and an increased risk of rip currents as Idalia churns in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Have a great week!