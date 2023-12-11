Watch Now
First freeze of Fall 2023

Frigid temps to warm this afternoon
Freeze Warning 12-11-2023
Freeze Warning 12-11-2023<br/>
Freeze Warning 12-11-2023
Posted at 7:16 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 08:20:58-05

Happy Monday!

  • Freeze Warning in effect until 8 a.m.

The first freeze of the season happened this morning and is now behind us. Expect warmer temperatures this afternoon, with highs near 70ºF which is about average for this time of year. Ample sunshine and a light southeast wind will take up to the upper 60s around lunch time.
Tuesday won't be nearly as cold with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. By midweek, clouds and eventually rain return to the forecast. You'll need the raincoat as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend— all thanks to another weaker cold front.

Have a marvelous day!

