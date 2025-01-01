FIRST FORECAST OF 2025: Cloudy, windy, much cooler start to the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy New Year! The first day of the new year brings a new weather pattern is here!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds will gust to 30 mph

Did you enjoy the morning chill? If you were sleeping in, don't worry! Temperatures won't change very much from morning to afternoon. Cloudy skies and a lingering chill from Tuesday's cold front will reign temperatures in. Expect temps as they'd normally be this time of the year (lows near 50, highs shy of 70). While Wednesday will offer drizzle, Thursday looks to offer our next best chance for rain. It's not much, but isolated showers are possible by Thursday evening.

Starting Friday, temps begin to warm up again with more sunshine. This weekend will bring the return of the 80s, especially with Sunday's cold front causing warm downslope winds. I'm also tracking the coldest air of the season, set to arrive next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

New Year's Day: Cloudy, chilly, windy

Temperature: High 65ºF

Winds: NNE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with drizzle

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Still cloudy, an isolated shower possible

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and Happy New Year!