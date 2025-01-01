FIRST FORECAST OF 2025: Cloudy, windy, much cooler start to the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy New Year! The first day of the new year brings a new weather pattern is here!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Disrespectful winds will gust to 30 mph
Did you enjoy the morning chill? If you were sleeping in, don't worry! Temperatures won't change very much from morning to afternoon. Cloudy skies and a lingering chill from Tuesday's cold front will reign temperatures in. Expect temps as they'd normally be this time of the year (lows near 50, highs shy of 70). While Wednesday will offer drizzle, Thursday looks to offer our next best chance for rain. It's not much, but isolated showers are possible by Thursday evening.
Starting Friday, temps begin to warm up again with more sunshine. This weekend will bring the return of the 80s, especially with Sunday's cold front causing warm downslope winds. I'm also tracking the coldest air of the season, set to arrive next week!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
New Year's Day: Cloudy, chilly, windy
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: NNE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with drizzle
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Still cloudy, an isolated shower possible
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Have a safe and Happy New Year!