First Day of Spring: Mild and Pleasant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Happy first day of Spring (Vernal Equinox). The sun is now positioned over the equator, meaning equal day and night for the northern and southern hemispheres.

Today's weather will be very spring-like, with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. While the morning is off to a chilly start with many places near 50ºF, a gradual warm-up will take shape through midday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s across much of the region. This afternoon winds will veer from the east at 5-10mph, drawing in a few clouds under a mostly sunny sky. After a nice day, the lack of significant cloud cover will allow Sunday morning lows to sink into the low 50s.

Temperatures, wind, and clouds steadily increase into the beginning of the week. The next chance of rain in the Coastal Bend arrives on Wednesday in the form of a cold front.