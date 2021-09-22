First day of fall brings first cold front of the season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The long-awaited cold front has moved through the Coastal Bend and brought some scattered showers and storms into the region during the overnight hours.

Now that the frontal boundary is moving south of us, much drier and slightly cooler air will be filtering into South Texas for much of Wednesday.

Morning cloudiness will lead to plenty of afternoon sunshine as surface high pressure continues to sink in our direction from the north. We’ll be trading afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s for the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and through the rest of the week. Winds will continue to stay strong through the early afternoon around 15-25 mph before calming down later this evening.

Overnight low temperatures will be the time when most of us will feel the cooler air. As dewpoints drop into the upper 40s to low 50s and winds lighten up, our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s for our inland communities and into the low 60s along the coast.

We’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine through the end of the week and early weekend. Then by Sunday afternoon, our southeasterly wind will return and bring back the humidity.

As this happens, that extra Gulf moisture will result in some stray showers with some extra clouds. Temperatures will also rebound into the low 90s.

More scattered showers and storms move into the area by Tuesday.

Today: Decreasing clouds, much lower humidity, windy and not as hot…High: 87…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Dry, cool and tranquil with clear skies…Low: 59…Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cool AM; sunny, dry and warm afternoon…High: 87…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, warm and still dry…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, getting warmer with rising humidity…High: 90…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Few more clouds, a couple of stray showers, more humid and warm…High: 90..Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Stray showers, increasing clouds and humidity…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Enjoy the cooler air and welcome to the first day of Fall; which is officially underway at 2:20 PM today!