Fire danger continues

A Red Flag Warning remains in place for most of the Coastal Bend until 6 p.m. Tuesday

This morning is feeling extra chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and stiff northwest winds 10-15 mph. Dry air continues to move in behind Monday's cold front and the combination of very low relative humidity and gusty winds raise concern for fire weather. Please avoid any activities outdoors that could set off a spark as these conditions are ideal for brush fires.

While another round of cold fronts will arrive later this week and over the weekend, don't expect any significant rain in the forecast. We look to stay dry and mostly sunny over the next seven days. The bouts of cooler air should keep temperatures close to average for this time of the year. I'm watching the extended forecast as signs point to an Arctic blast moving into Texas. It's too early to say how cool temperatures will get, so for now I'm keeping an eye on it!

