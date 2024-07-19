Watch Now
Few showers, storms dance across the Coastal Bend, expect more of the same this weekend but wetter next week.

A weak front stalled over South Central Texas will bring isolated showers and storms to the Coastal Bend this weekend, but more moisture and instability will mean significant rainfall next week.
Rainfall expectations through next week
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jul 19, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Isolated showers and storms will accompany seasonable temperatures this weekend, but expect increasing clouds and significant rainfall next week with a series of upper disturbances and abundant Gulf moisture.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be isolated over the Coastal Bend this weekend
  • Plentiful Gulf moisture will increase cloud cover and rain chances next week
  • Daytime temperatures will drop to below normal next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
S 5 to 10 mph

Saturday:
Isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, mostly sunny
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

while isolated storms will bring scant rainfall through the weekend, between 1 an d 2 inches of rainfall can be expected Tuesday through Friday.

