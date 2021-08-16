Few isolated showers & storms today, all eyes turning to the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend’s hot and humid conditions will carry on over into the weather pattern early this week.

Afternoon high temperatures are still forecast to hover in the low to mid-90s for many.

However, we still have plenty of tropical moisture in place and, like this weekend, it will still be possible to see some isolated shower and storms in the area. Though nothing severe is expected, there could be a few that dump a good amount of rain in a short amount of time.

As winds begin to increase by the middle of the week, mainly sunny skies will take over the forecast and we’ll just be stuck in a very hot, humid and sunny pattern through the end of the week.

Our focus will then shift into the tropics that are now very active.

Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle by later this evening.

For us, we will watch what is now Tropical Depression Grace that is just south of the Dominican Republic this Monday morning. Forecast track takes Grace to the west into the Caribbean and eventually towards the Yucatan Peninsula. At this time, the forecast track for Grace from the National Hurricane Center is just south of the Coastal Bend, but bears watching very closely for the next several days into the weekend.

This is good reminder to be sure that you and your family have a plan in place and decide what you will do now in the event a storm heads our way.

At the very least, we’ll see an increase in some isolated showers and storm move in for next Saturday and Sunday. In addition, increased swells and increased rip currents will be prevalent for much of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers and storms…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil, warm and muggy…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, less shower activity, hot and humid…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, breezy and hot…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy & hot with a few stray showers…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Friday: Sunny, hot and humid…High: 96…Heat Index: 107-114…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Isolated showers and storms increase as all eyes will be keeping an eye on Grace heading into the Gulf.

Stay safe, be weather aware and stay cool!