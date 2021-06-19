Feeling hotter this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

After a hot afternoon, it’s yet another warm night here in the Coastal Bend. This weekend the heat is definitely on! Heat index values will soar, as “Feels Like” temperatures range from 105º to as high as 115ºF by Monday. Make sure to take care of yourself as well as the elderly, children, and pets by keeping cool indoors and staying hydrated.

Above average temps will continue throughout the weekend and next week. Expect afternoons to hover in the middle 90s with morning lows creeping in to the 80s by next week. Rain chances will return as we head into the middle of next week.

Friday’s Air Quality Alert (for ozone) will expire 1 AM Saturday morning as air quality is already improving this evening. Rough surf remains a problem with dangerous rip currents expected at our area beaches. Please use caution if you're heading to the beach! Conditions will improve next week.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone #3. The system is likely to become Tropical Storm Claudette before making landfall in the next 12 hours along the Louisiana coastline. Our impacts will be limited to rough surf and minor coastal flooding. The system is not expected to intensify very much and will dissipate over the southeast U.S. in the ocming days.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

