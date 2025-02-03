Watch Now
February or April? 'False Spring' is here with warm, humid, and breezy weather

Foggy mornings return through midweek
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Monday forecast 2-3-25
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! The first full week of February is going to be a warm one!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.
  • A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon
    Dense Fog Advisory

Monday morning's fog will improve by lunchtime, but be ready for its return this evening. Through the afternoon, partly cloudy skies and warm temps are expected. Highs will reach the low to middle 80s across most neighborhoods except our northern, coastal areas (thanks to the lingering haze). As if the warmer weather wasn't enough, ample humidity will remain in place thanks to onshore winds; this week will feel more like April than February! Despite all the moisture lingering in the air above us, don't count on meaningful rainfall. At best, we can expect mist and drizzle during foggy episodes, but no meaningful rainfall is expect until next week.

February or April? 'False Spring' is here with warm, humid, and breezy weather (2-3-25)

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy, then partly cloudy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Dense fog returns, mild
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Like Monday, but breezier
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have an awesome week!

