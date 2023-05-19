Fantastic weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

We've made it to the weekend and this time we're expecting awesome weather, just in time for all the outdoor events! Lots of sunshine and humidity will have temperatures near 90ºF feeling like the upper 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors. For those running Beach to Bay, be sure to stay hydrated! Conditions will be better than last year!!

Aside from isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder early Sunday morning, the next seven days should be dry, warm, and full of sunshine. A nice southeast breeze will be in place from today through most of next week. Enjoy all the outdoor activities but remember to stay cool, and check on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!