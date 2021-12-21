Fantastic weather expected this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Benders are being greated by a chilly start this morning with most areas in the mid-40s this morning.

We are also seeing a little patchy fog in a few locations. However, this will give way to abundant sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon.

Look for a daytime high around 65 degrees Tuesday afternoon with light north winds. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly clear skies and cool weather conditions with an overnight low of 48.

We will see a gradual warming trend for the remainder of the holiday week with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures soaring into the lower 80s for the weekend.

The forecast for Christmas Day calls for morning fog with afternoon sunshine with a daytime high of around 81 degrees.