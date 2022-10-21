Fantastic Friday Forecast: Mild start to the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Friday!

Today's forecast is the ideal way to kick off a weekend. Take advantage of The Great Outdoors because the weather in the Coastal Bend will be fantastic through Sunday afternoon.

Expect ample sunshine today with just a few clouds on this Friday. Temperatures start cool in 50s and will climb to the middle 80s later this afternoon. Generally south winds will make for a warmer day with a breeze around 10-15 MPH. Saturday and Sunday will also be wonderful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

This weekend, our humidity will rapidly begin to increase. This is thanks in part to onshore winds each afternoon; expect increasing clouds through Sunday. By Monday, our rain chances increase as moisture returns to the Coastal Bend. Combined with lift from a cold front, these conditions will allow for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Rainfall accumulations will be beneficial as this week's Drought Monitor Index reported abnormally dry conditions throughout the region.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!