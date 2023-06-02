Fantastic Friday forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-YAY!

We've made it to the weekend and the summer weather will continue into the next couple of days. On this Friday, expect a breezy from the southeast around 15 mph. This will help hot temperatures in the low 90s feel like the upper 90s this afternoon. Please stay hydrated and take breaks indoors to cool off!

Next week, rainfall is expected across the region. Isolated to scattered showers and storms could bring as much as 0.5-1.0 inch of rainfall to the Coastal Bend. Even better news— rainfall is also expected in our watershed, something we need to keep those lake levels heading in the right direction. As of June 1st, our combined capacity was sitting just over 46%. We'll need that to rise to 50% to put an end to stage 1 water restrictions.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Two continues to meander on a southerly track in the Gulf of Mexico, nearing Cuba on the latest forecast track. No threat is expected to Texas.

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!