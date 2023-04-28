Watch Now
Fantastic Friday before strong storms tonight

Some storms will be severe tonight
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 07:51:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

Despite a foggy start, Friday is going to be a beautiful day! Expect warm and mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures will rise to the middle 80s with southeast winds 5-10 mph gusting as high as 25 mph this afternoon. Take advantage of today's spectacular weather, because Friday night plans are going to be tricky. Strong storms are expected tonight, moving into our western communities around sunset. If you have plans to travel to other Texas cities tonight, it's best to wait until Saturday morning!

An overnight cold front will bring strong storms to the region. Storms will impact our western communities first. Larger hail is more likely in McMullen, Live Oak, and Bee Counties. All of the Coastal Bend is at risk of seeing nickel to quarter-sized hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours. A tornado can't be ruled out but less likely. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts!

By daybreak on Saturday, expect calm and sunny conditions. Weekend plans will be just fine so make plans to enjoy the cooler and absolutely fantastic conditions this weekend! A Gale Watch is in effect from Friday night through Saturday night over our local waters.

Have a safe and great weekend!

