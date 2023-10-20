Watch Now
'False Fall' lasts all weekend

High temperatures will stay above average
Stefanie's WX 10-20-23
Posted at 6:33 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 08:28:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

The end of the week is here and so is the warm up. Friday afternoon will be the hottest we've had all week and will have over the next seven days. Corpus Christi is forecast to see a high temperature of 94ºF and the current record for October 20th is 96ºF set back in 2016! Conditions stay warm and dry throughout the weekend.

Next week, rain returns to the forecast. Moisture from the leftover remnants of Hurricane Norma (Eastern Pacific) will move over South Texas. While rainfall accumulations look to be modest, we really need rain here in the Coastal Bend and will take anything we get!

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!

