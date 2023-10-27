False Fall Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Another muggy morning is here to wrap up the week. Visibility is limited in some communities across the Coastal Bend, but will improve after sunrise. Heading through the morning, temperatures will rise through the 80s before topping out near 90ºF this afternoon. We'll have a narrow window for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder from about noon to 6 p.m. Afterwards, we're looking at a fairly dry and humid weekend.

Enjoy the warmth and pick out your favorite sweater this weekend: 'False Fall' is finally wrapping up! A strong cold front will bring a cool blast to the Coastal Bend overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall from the upper 80s Sunday afternoon to the low 50s on Monday morning. The cool weather will last for most of next week!

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!