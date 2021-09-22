Fall weather is right on time!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first cold front of the season is almost here!

A few showers and storms will develop later tonight as a cold front drops into the Coastal Bend. The front is will reach our western counties around 10 PM and will move through Corpus Christi around midnight. Elevated convection just behind the front will make for a few echo-ey rumbles of thunder into the early morning hours of Wednesday, but the rain should move out over the Gulf of Mexico by daybreak. Lingering clouds will begin to clear by mid-morning.

This cold front will primarily make our weather more comfortable. Expect cooler temperatures with lower humidity thanks to the dry air behind the front. Afternoon highs will be limited to the middle 80s and it's going to feel great outside! This pattern will last into the weekend, with a general warm-up to average temps by this weekend.!