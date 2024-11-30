Fall-like temperatures continue through the weekend, rain chances increasing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are still enjoying some nice temperatures this weekend after our most recent cold front. As cloudy conditions continue, we also have better rain chances on the way as we head into next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We have been feeling great here in the Coastal Bend after the last cold front that pushed through southeast, Texas. With increased cloud cover hanging over our area, this will keep our temperatures feeling cool through the weekend. There's also some low-level moisture hanging out in the atmosphere that will promote good rain chances starting as early as Sunday, increasing on Monday, and lingering until Wednesday.

After this next wave of showers and thunderstorms, we will return to warmer temperatures here in the Coastal Bend before our next cold front arrives, bringing temperatures back to where they should be, seasonally.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with PM showers likely

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: NE 15 mph

Have a great Saturday!