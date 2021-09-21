Fall is on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have one more day/afternoon to deal with the oppressive humidity and heat in South Texas before a taste of Fall pushes into the area and delivers spectacular weather conditions to end out the work week.

Today will be a transitional day as we’ll see our dewpoint climbing in the mid to upper 70s, resulting in high temperatures to reach the middle 90s and shoot our heat indices in the 105–110-degree range again. If you are working outdoors for a prolonged period of time, be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the sun.

Clouds will be building and increasing as the afternoon progresses, so we’ll have a good mix of clouds and sun.

Then, the first cold front of the season will start to knock on our doorsteps later this evening from around 8 p.m. to midnight.

We’ll see a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms accompany the front as it pushes southward. Rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, but some of the storms could have brief periods of heavy rain along with frequent lightning and thunder along with strong winds.

The cold front will sweep the entire area by 5-7 a.m. Wednesday and much cooler and drier air will filter into the region along with a brisk and strong northerly wind around 15-25 mph.

Wednesday afternoon we’ll see cloud coverage decrease with plenty of sunshine and much more comfortable conditions as the humidity will be swept away.

Thursday through Sunday, we’ll begin with morning lows in the 60s, some inland areas in the 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Accompany that with an abundant amount of sunshine and it’s going to be very nice across the Coastal Bend.

Moisture returns late Sunday and into early next week and temperatures will start to warm back into the 90s along with a chance of some isolated showers.

The tropics are still active with Tropical Storm Peter and Rose. Neither are threatening the Gulf or South Texas, but we’ll be keeping an eye on things.

Today: Mainly hot and humid with increasing clouds, scattered showers and storms increasing in the late afternoon and evening hours with a cold front getting closer…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph. Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Cold front moves in, increasing scattered showers and storms with boundary, winds increasing to windy levels…Low: 69…Wind: N 15-25 mph and gusting.

Wednesday: Morning cloudiness will start to decrease, much cooler and drier with sunshine, winds slowly relax…High: 86…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Cool morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, plenty of afternoon sunshine with dry and comfortable conditions…High: 87…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Friday: Another cool morning, beautiful sunshine in the afternoon…High: 87…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Saturday: Very nice, still dry and lots of sunshine, slightly warmer…High: 89…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and moisture, still some dry air, but getting warmer with some isolated showers possible…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and get ready for Fall! The Autumnal Equinox is at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.