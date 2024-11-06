FALL FEELING: Cooler temps are here for a limited time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Hope you enjoy today's taste of autumn!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today's cool morning will blossom into a pleasant afternoon. Tuesday's cold front bought cooler, drier air to the Coastal Bend. This will allow temps to warm into the low 80s, but conditions will feel very pleasant with low humidity. Friendly northeast winds will become due east this afternoon around 10-15 mph. This onshore wind direction will provide moisture for isolated showers on Thursday.

Yes, we have another opportunity for rain with showers also possible Friday. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday. The upper-level weather pattern steering that cold front will also impact our lastest 'hot topic in the tropics' : Hurricane Rafael. I'll talk more about the storm's forecast as we near the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and awesome

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph

Tonight: A bit warmer and cloudy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!