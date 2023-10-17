Fair to partly cloudy, warmer and more humid later this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure allowed clear skies and a cool morning today, but a southeasterly breeze returns warmth and humidity to the region later this week, and rain chances appear early next week. Temperatures will gradually moderate for both overnight and daytime hours, with highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s and lows warming from the middle 50s Wednesday to the middle 60s this weekend, and lfinally to the lower 70s early next week.

Two major weather features highlight the Coastal Bend this next week. First, a cold front slips across the region midday Friday, but with a lack of moisture or significantly colder air it will represent little more than a brief wind shift. More prominently, tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific arrives early next week in sufficient amounts to result in stray showers on Monday. The main impulse of a remnant tropical disturbance brings scattered showers and thunderstorms for your Tuesday. Expect a shield of middle and high level clouds to precede the tropical system and overspread the region early next week.

We will be monitoring both the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins for tropical development over the next several days. In the Tropical Atlantic, Disturbance 94L is several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and has a high chance of tropical cyclone development by later this week. It is expected to move west northwest and brush the Lesser Antilles this weekend, but will not affect the Western Gulf of Mexico. In the Eastern Pacific, Disturbance 90E likely will become a tropical depression later today. It is located well offshore of southwestern Mexico, but will take a more northerly track in the coming days and contribute to our rain chances early next week. We will keep you informed about the progression and development of this tropical system.