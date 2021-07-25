Watch
Fair Skies with Seasonably Warm, Humid Conditions Over Coastal Bend

Isolated Coastal Showers to Appear Thursday-Friday
KRIS file photo.
Mostly Sunny and Warm Again for Monday
Sunny weather expected on Monday
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 16:05:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure that gave fair but hot conditions over the weekend will shift into the Central Plains States early in the week, allowing deeper tropical moisture into the region from the western Gulf of Mexico.

By midweek, that moisture will combine with weak instability to bring isolated coastal showers. Rainfall totals will be modest, and temperatures will stay at or slightly below normal for this time of year.

Heat index values each afternoon, however, will reach between 105 and 109 degrees. The tropical Atlantic Basin remains no threat to the Coastal Bend.

