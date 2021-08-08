Watch
Fair Skies, Stifling Heat/Humidity Predominate over Coastal Bend this Afternoon

Windy but Stuffy Tonight, More Heat Monday
Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion explained.. Limit outdoor exposure next few days.
Dangerously High Heat Indices this Coming Week
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 08, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure continues to be the dominant factor over South Texas through midweek, bringing fair skies with dangerous heat.

A Heat Advisory in effect through 7 pm Sunday is likely to be reissued for Monday, and perhaps Tuesday, as feel-like temperatures soar to between 108 to 115 degrees. By Wednesday, the upper ridge shifts into the Central Plains and allows a weak tropical impulse to bring isolated coastal showers.

Meager rain chances will exist Wednesday through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures back off to the lower 90s, but increased amounts of Gulf moisture will maintain high heat index values.

