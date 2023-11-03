Fair skies, light winds and warming temperatures into next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper trough moved east of the region and pushed a blanket of low clouds away from the Coastal Bend early today, leaving fair skies and a return to afternoon temperatures in the 80s. Rain chances return by late next week as a cold front and upper level disturbance bring instability to the region. Meantime, light southeasterly wind and fair skies will allow lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. A weak disturbance increases southeasterly flow to 12 to 24 mph Tuesday and Wednesday, but no rain is expected at that time.

The scenario for rainfall at the end of the coming week is still uncertain, with major global models diverging by that time. However, the setup involves a cold front easing into South Texas early Friday, undercutting abundant Gulf moisture and supported by upper level instability. The result may be considerable and much needed rainfall, including thunderstorms. Exact amounts are to be determined, but totals in excess of two inches are possible.

For now, the tropics have quieted considerably. The area of disturbed weather the the central Caribbean Sea remains quite disorganized, and by this weekend will move into Central America as an area of showers and thunderstorms. In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Pilar is now moving westward, away from Central America, and only poses a threat to mariners. There is no tropical threat to the Texas coast at this time.