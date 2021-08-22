Fair Skies, Hot Afternoons and Clear, Warm Nights through Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies were fair and temperatures seasonably hot this afternoon as upper level high pressure prevented any rain chances. That set up will prevail through midweek, when tropical moisture moves into the area to bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger through the weekend.

Highs will be in the middle 90s, then dip to the lower 90s late in the week with increasing cloudiness and precipitation. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.

Tropical development is suggested by several atmospheric models in the Bay of Campeche this weekend, so keep advised about the latest in critical weather information.