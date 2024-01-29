Watch Now
Fair skies and mild temperatures through the work week; scattered storms Friday night and early Saturday

Dry high pressure prevails over Texas through midweek, then weak onshore flow precedes a vigorous Pacific storm bringing scattered thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning.
Sunny Skies Return tomorrow
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 16:00:13-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — No rain expected through the coming work week, but a Pacific cold front accompanies scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Partly to mostly cloudy with a slow warming trend through the work week
  • Scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday will bring over a half inch of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
Light and variable

Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 4 to 8 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with patch morning fog
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East wind 4 to 8 mph

Nice dry week coming up, with gradually moderating nighttime temperatures, then watch for Friday night storms.

