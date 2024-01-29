Fair skies and mild temperatures through the work week; scattered storms Friday night and early Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — No rain expected through the coming work week, but a Pacific cold front accompanies scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Partly to mostly cloudy with a slow warming trend through the work week
- Scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday will bring over a half inch of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
Light and variable
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 4 to 8 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with patch morning fog
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East wind 4 to 8 mph
Nice dry week coming up, with gradually moderating nighttime temperatures, then watch for Friday night storms.