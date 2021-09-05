Watch
Weather

Actions

Fair, Hot and Hazy this Afternoon; Hot and Dry Labor Day Expected

Upper Level Ridge Keeps Sunny Days through Monday
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file phot.
The Saharan dust thickened over the Coastal Bend this weekend; should disperse early in the week.
Saharan dust
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 15:57:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fair skies and hot temperatures accompanied Saharan dust-induced haze over the Coastal Bend this weekend, but as the haze clears rain chances return during the coming work week.

A series of weak upper level disturbances and increasing Gulf moisture suggest isolated to scattered thunderstorms will appear Tuesday through Sunday.

A weak tropical disturbance will move northward into the Southern Gulf of Mexico early in the week, but it is likely to remain east of the Coastal Bend. (We will let you know if anything changes.)

Highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019