Fair and mild weekend, but onshore winds return Gulf humidity by early next week

Rockport Beach sunshine - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Nita Olguin
Great beach weekend upcoming<br/>
Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 16:10:17-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong west-to-east upper-level winds over the southern U.S. will deepen a trough lee of the Rockies, bringing strong onshore flow that will warm and humidify the Coastal Bend by the first of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A fair, mild and dry weekend is expected
  • Southeasterly winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph Monday through Wednesday
  • A cold front late Wednesday knocks temperatures down about 15 degrees
  • Isolated showers Thursday become scattered Friday as an upper-level trough moves across the area

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northeast 4 to 8 mph

Saturday :
Sunny, mild and dry
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Sunny, windy and more humid
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 16 to 30 mph

A nice weekend fades into a windy, warm and humid work week with cooler air and isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday.

