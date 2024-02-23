Fair and mild weekend, but onshore winds return Gulf humidity by early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong west-to-east upper-level winds over the southern U.S. will deepen a trough lee of the Rockies, bringing strong onshore flow that will warm and humidify the Coastal Bend by the first of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A fair, mild and dry weekend is expected

Southeasterly winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph Monday through Wednesday

A cold front late Wednesday knocks temperatures down about 15 degrees

Isolated showers Thursday become scattered Friday as an upper-level trough moves across the area

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

Northeast 4 to 8 mph

Saturday :

Sunny, mild and dry

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Sunny, windy and more humid

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South 16 to 30 mph

A nice weekend fades into a windy, warm and humid work week with cooler air and isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday.