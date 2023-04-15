Extreme heat surges into Coastal Bend with mid 90s air temperatures and triple digit heat indices.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coming week will feature meaningful rain chances, two cold fronts and near seasonable temperatures, along with early-week fire weather threats.

A surface trough pushed to near the coast late today, followed by extreme inland heat ahead of a cold front expected later this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front, and some storms may become quite strong over our northern counties before moving offshore.

Much cooler, windy and drier conditions will prevail behind the front. In fact, the combination of strong winds and very dry air will elevate wild fire threats from Sunday morning into early afternoon, and again Monday afternoon.

High pressure overhead Sunday night will allow a cool Monday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Onshore flow returns quickly late Monday, however, and Gulf moisture increases rapidly in advance of an upper level disturbance arriving Tuesday.

Plan on scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, tapering off Tuesday night with generally dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front approaches the region on Friday, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s each day for the coming week, with overnight readings in the 60s to lower 70s (except for the upper 50s Monday morning).

Breezy to windy conditions will be present Sunday through Thursday, at least, and likely on Friday as well.