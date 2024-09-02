Expect to see periods of showers through Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Happy Labor Day! It's been a wet Monday, and will generally be a wet week for us. Expect to see periods of showers hanging out near the coast as low pressure continues to dominate Southeast Texas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Throughout our forecasts, your KRIS 6 weather team stated how September is generally the wettest month for us here in the Coastal Bend. We are already seeing that wet weather pattern in the first week of the month. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the majority of our viewing area under a Marginal Risk ( level 1 of 4) for excessive rainfall today. This is due to slow moving showers that have the opportunity to bring downpours of rain over a span of time, localizing rainfall, that can create puddling.

With increased cloud cover and rain, our temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year. We will still see daily rain opportunities through Thursday of this week. By the weekend, we should return to sunny skies as showers and thunderstorms taper off for the remainder of the week. The National Weather Service estimates the Coastal Bend will see about 2 to 5 inches of rain within the next three days as we see daily rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Heavy rainfall possible overnight

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: ENE 8-15 mph

Tuesday: Showers, possible thunderstorms

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: ENE 10-12 mph

Have a great Labor Day!