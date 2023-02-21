Expect strong south winds this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Today will be another warm day in the Coastal Bend. Temperatures have already started out in the middle to upper 60s but some sea fog over the coast. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory will be an effect until 9 a.m.

Expect strong South winds 15 to 25 MPH gust is highest 35 MPH. This will make for tricky conditions out over the waters; a Small Craft Advisory We'll be in effect from 1 PM Tuesday until noon on Wednesday. Please use caution with any activities near the water.

This afternoon high temperatures will return to the middle to upper 80s, with 90s in the Brush Country. South winds will still stay elevated overnight into tomorrow morning. This should keep sea fog from becoming dense on Wednesday morning. Still, give yourself a bit of extra time as winds could make travel a but tricky Tuesday evening through Wednesday. We'll likely break the record high temperatures for Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The current record in 91ºF set last year; the current forecast temperatures is 92ºF.

After Wednesday, both winds and temperatures will back down a bit. Still a warm and breezy weekend in on deck for us. Make plans to enjoy the summer-like weather, but don't forget the sunblock yes, even on mostly cloudy days). Conditions on the water will likely still be a bit rough so be sure to heed the beach flag system.

Have a wonderful Mardi Gras!